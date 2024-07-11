Hart Common GC benefits from Husqvarna robotic mower

Hart Common Golf Club, one of the top-rated golf courses in the north west, has been enjoying the benefits of advanced robotic solutions following the installation of the new professional robotic mower from Husqvarna – CEORA™.

The family-run 18-hole golf course and driving range, located in Bolton, was one of the first to put the new technology to the test, introducing their first CEORA™ robotic lawnmower onto the fairways in June. After experiencing the market-leading mowing results for themselves, the golf club has invested in a second robotic mower to further increase productivity.

Here Husqvarna speaks to Catherine Roberts, head of greenkeeping at Hart Common Golf Club, on how CEORA™ has benefited the business.

How did you hear about Husqvarna robotics and what made you consider it for your golf club?

“We had heard about Husqvarna robotics in the residential market and how the technology was being used to revolutionise lawn care in private gardens. When investigating the professional market, we were hesitant to explore robotics due to the restrictive and complicated nature of boundary wires but as soon as we heard about CEORA™ and its pioneering EPOS technology, we knew this was something we needed to try out and explore how it could support our business.

“We saw a demo of the product in person and were instantly convinced. We then placed an order with our local authorised Husqvarna dealer, Chelford Farm Supplies, where the team was fantastic in organising the installation – a very quick process and we were supported throughout, with regular communication to make sure everything was running smoothly.”

What is your initial experience of CEORA™?

“We have been very impressed with CEORA™ so far, from the simple setup to the fantastic results that we have seen already. Following the installation in June, CEORA™ has taken care of everything on the course and has proved invaluable as a solution to save team time and to decrease workload so our greenkeepers can focus on more rewarding tasks. We have the robotic mower currently operating across four holes on the course in the early mornings and evenings. It is able to cut our largest fairway in two and a half hours which is quick for a machine of that size on such a large area. This saves our greenkeepers from having to go and cut manually, which ultimately saves us time.

“The blades are also easy to swap meaning that there is little to no downtime for the mower and that our fairways are always maintained. CEORA™ is brilliant for all-year-round cutting, with the capability of offering a standard 20mm cut for the fairways. The cutting height is easily adjusted in the app so the other areas that have been mapped can be cut at different heights. This means that we will never have to worry about the quality of the turf.”

What has the reaction been from your golf players?

“Our golf players have been surprised that such a compact machine is packed with such intelligent technology. As soon as they see CEORA™ operating on the fairways, the first reaction is to stop to take photos and videos! They are definitely impressed when we tell them what it can do.”

Do you have any future plans for more robotics?

“Now that we have seen the results of CEORA™ and advanced robotic technology, we know this is the route we want to go down and we are keen to explore Husqvarna’s extensive portfolio of commercial grounds care products further. We are currently in the process of having our second CEORA™ robotic mower installed which will care for a further four or five holes on the course, as well as a smaller Husqvarna Automower® meaning that we will be covered across the club both day and night.”

Husqvarna recently announced the launch of its new low-cut deck for the golf market, enabling CEORA™ to effectively manage more areas of the golf course, cost-save and improve the playing experience.

With a capacity of 20,000–25,000m2 per day, CEORA™ can now be equipped with the new 43L cutting deck, which will be able to mow an area of up to three regular-sized fairways every day and night. However, the new cutting deck is not limited to mowing fairways. With an electric cutting height adjustment system, the same robotic mower can operate fairways, semi-rough and rough, as well as other golf areas, at cutting heights from 10 to 60mm.