John Deere dealer acquires Tomlinson

P Tuckwell, the John Deere dealer across the south east and east of England, has completed the acquisition of Tomlinson Groundcare.

The acquisition, which has been agreed by respective owners James Tuckwell and the Tomlinson family, will see all employees and the existing branch location at Buxhall, near Stowmarket, retained.

The full terms of the agreement are not being disclosed but this acquisition has the full support and approval of John Deere.

Tomlinson Groundcare was founded by Robert Tomlinson in 1991. Operating from the family smallholding, Robert and his team grew the business moving into a purpose-built workshop in 2005 and a new, large showroom in 2009. Sadly, Robert passed away in 2019 but the Tomlinson Groundcare team, headed up by Adrian Brown, has continued to grow and develop its turf care business throughout much of Suffolk.

Tuckwell was established in 1954 and has been a John Deere dealer since 1965. Operating from ten locations across Suffolk, Essex, Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Kent, East Sussex and Surrey,the business employs over 300 people.

In addition, the business runs Tuckwell Farms, a 1500-acre working farm in Suffolk. Tuckwell was one of the first dealers in the UK to take on the John Deere turf franchise.

“Adrian and his team have continued Robert’s ethos and passion for forging long-lasting relationships with private domestic and professional turf customers,” says James Tuckwell. “They have built a strong turf business throughout Suffolk since the company began in 1991. We are excited to be given this opportunity to expand our business and to build on their success. We welcome the Tomlinson Groundcare team to the Tuckwells family and look forward to working together with them and their customers.”

Chris Meacock, John Deere Division Sales Manager for Golf and Turf, said: “I would like to congratulate Adrian and his team for the outstanding job they have done in supporting and growing the John Deere turf care brand in Suffolk since becoming a dealer nearly 33 years ago. We are delighted that they have reached this agreement with Tuckwell.”