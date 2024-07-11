More than 2,300 challenges registered with Prostate Cancer UK

Golfers across the UK have responded to Prostate Cancer UK’s call to action to grab their clubs, round up playing partners and take on The Big Golf Race fundraising challenges to help save men’s lives.

More than 2,300 challenges have been registered with the charity, with golfers across the country taking on the Marathon (72-holes in a day and walking an average of 26 miles); the Half Marathon (36-holes over 13.1 miles) or the formidable Ultra Marathon (100-holes over 35 miles).

Since The Big Golf Race was launched in 2020, more than 10,000 golfers have raised over £3.4 million to help fund life-saving research to radically improve the way prostate cancer is diagnosed and treated. It has become Prostate Cancer UK’s biggest single fundraising activity.

“Each year we’re amazed at the number of golfers signing-up to take part and the way they want to push themselves to better last year’s challenge or come up with a new concept to raise more money,” said Seren Evans, Head of Events and Community Fundraising at Prostate Cancer UK.

“This year, we’ve had interest from the RAF taking on the challenge in Brunei, one event in Inverness has put a team of 72 golfers together for a new take on the marathon and there’s 32-man team ready to go in Belfast, plus all of the others going above and beyond to help save men’s lives,” she added.