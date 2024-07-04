Origin Amenity Solutions launches Grandstand

Origin Amenity Solutions (OAS), a leading provider of innovative solutions for managed amenity turf, proudly announces the launch of Grandstand®, a groundbreaking selective herbicide designed to effectively control a wide range of broadleaved weeds.

OAS is the exclusive distributor for the UK market of Grandstand®, manufactured by Corteva Agriscience. Grandstand® represents a significant advancement in selective herbicide technology, featuring a new active ingredient to the UK amenity market, Arylex™.

Engineered to target stubborn weeds such as White Clover, Daisy, Dandelion, Ribwort Plantain, and Creeping Buttercup, Grandstand® delivers exceptional results, ensuring enhanced turf quality and aesthetics.

“We are thrilled to introduce Grandstand® to the UK market,” comments Mark De Ath, Plant Protection Products Team Lead. “As a company committed to innovation and excellence, we are proud to offer this new selective herbicide to our customers We are currently the only UK supplier to be able to offer a product with the active ingredient Arylex™ which is highly effective in cold, wet conditions and I feel will change the landscape for selective herbicides.”

Arylex™ is a synthetic auxin herbicide, co-formulated with florasulam to create a broad-spectrum solution. It is part of a new structural class of synthetic auxin herbicides and is effective in managing weeds that are resistant to other modes of action, such as the ALS inhibitor herbicides.

Grandstand® boasts unparalleled convenience, requiring just one application per season for optimal weed control. With application timing spanning from 1st April to 30th September. Grandstand® provides flexibility and ease of use, allowing turf managers to effectively tackle weed infestations throughout the growing season.

Available exclusively through Origin Amenity Solutions, Grandstand® is now in stock and available for dispatch to meet the needs of turf management professionals across the UK.

“We are delighted to offer Grandstand® as part of our comprehensive portfolio of turf management solutions,” added Mark De Ath. “With its unrivalled performance and ease of use, Grandstand® reinforces our commitment to delivering superior products that empower our customers to achieve outstanding results.”