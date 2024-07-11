Origin Amenity Solutions now offers Rain Bird CirrusPro™

Origin Amenity Solutions (OAS), the dedicated distributor of Rain Bird products to the UK golf market, proudly announces the addition of Rain Bird CirrusPro™, a groundbreaking mobile-first irrigation system. CirrusPro™ Central Control represents a leap forward in irrigation technology, empowering users with unprecedented control and flexibility over their golf course water management systems.

As a leading supplier to the UK amenity, turf, and sports markets, OAS specialises in cutting-edge irrigation solutions. With a dedicated team of irrigation specialists offering national coverage, OAS provides expert advice on irrigation projects, from system upgrades to renovations and new installations, as well as comprehensive system maintenance services.

CirrusPro™ Central Control boasts many innovative features, including interactive maps, proactive alerts, a customisable dashboard, and integration with third-party apps such as weather reports. This mobile-first irrigation system allows users to securely adjust their irrigation settings from any smart device, offering complete control over the course’s water management system, regardless of location.

“RainBird CirrusPro™ is the only mobile-first irrigation system on the market, placing all the power and control in the palm of your hand,” said Angus Finlayson, the Digital Platform Manager at OAS. “With features like interactive maps and proactive alerts, users can efficiently manage their course’s irrigation system, saving time, resources, and ultimately enhancing water management practices.”

Key features of Rain Bird CirrusPro™ include:

– Interactive Maps: Adjust settings for multiple stations simultaneously and toggle between layers to display relevant data.

– Handheld Control: The first mobile-based platform of its kind, offering full control of the irrigation system at your fingertips.

– Customised Dashboard: Configure the home screen to display pertinent information tailored to your role.

– Proactive Alerts: Monitor course conditions in real-time and receive notifications of any issues.

– Online Communication: Leave notes and instructions for team members, enhancing collaboration and efficiency.

To support the launch, Rain Bird is collaborating with OAS to host a series of webinars and free demonstrations, providing valuable insights into the platform’s capabilities and showcasing its seamless integration with Rain Bird rotors. These events aim to educate industry professionals on maximising the benefits of CirrusPro™ and optimising irrigation practices for superior course maintenance.