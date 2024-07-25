“Our achievements on the course are worth celebrating”

With a buddy scheme, a welcoming atmosphere and a fixtures programme suitable for all abilities, Royal Ascot Golf Club expects to see more female participation on its course this year than any other in its 137-year history and, perhaps with it, more success on the county stage.

A Berkshire golf club can boast a thriving number of female participants thanks to efforts to increase accessibility and playing provisions for women.

Founded in 1887, Royal Ascot Golf Club believes it will welcome more women to its fairways this year than any of the club’s previous 137 seasons through its member events, competitions and invitationals.

The club’s thriving women’s operation has been prompted by its academy and Get Into Golf schemes, which provide an introduction to the game, playing techniques and tactics through development tailored to new players.

Growth off the greens has been matched on the course too, with the club’s Ladies Bronze side winning Division One of the Berkshire Bronze County Scratch League under Heather Wing in her final year as team manager. The Silver Team meanwhile played in Division One of the County Silver League and exceeded expectations under Charlotte Munk.

Ladies’ captain Sharon Edwards (pictured) had never swung a club prior to 2012. Now playing off a competitive handicap, she said joining her local club has helped her to stay active, make friends and be at the heart of a supportive new network.

“We’re really encouraged by the number of new female players we have welcomed to the club since last season,” said Sharon. “It’s testament to everyone’s commitment to ensuring playing golf and learning the sport’s key skills is easy to access and cost friendly for those who have never played before.

“This is an important year for women’s golf with the Olympics and Solheim Cup engaging new audiences and potential future players. Using our playing schemes, we hope to be at the forefront of women’s golf development locally.

“Our achievements on the course are worth celebrating too. Many players in our Ladies Bronze team had never struck a ball before joining the club and now they’re Division One champions.

“With very proud of everyone who contributed to last season’s success and wish Sue Wescombe and Denise Cutler every success taking the team forwards.”

Recent data shows only seven percent of women in the UK will play golf in an organised environment during their lifetime – compared to 20 percent of men.

Sharon believes many women are hesitant to take up golf due to social barriers, such as not having any familiar people to play with.

The club consequently has introduced a buddy scheme where existing members team up with new players so they can integrate with the club both on the course and socially.

In its first year, the scheme was recognised at the England Golf Awards for leading the sport’s work to reduce barriers and encourage new players.

“Joining any new club can be daunting,” said Sharon. “But our buddy scheme has been a real success and helped new players meet the people behind the club, understand golf’s rules and gain their handicap mark.

“We’ve developed a programme of fixtures suitable for players of all abilities too, and adopted a casual dress code to align with our core values of being a welcoming, sociable and inclusive club at the heart of our community.”

Founded in 1887, Royal Ascot Golf Club was granted Royal status by Queen Victoria and is set in 150 acres of wooded Crown land off Winkfield Road and adjacent to the world-famous racecourse.