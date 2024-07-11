Reesink now distributes Perrot sprinklers

Reesink Hydro-Scapes is expanding its offering of professional irrigation solutions for sports customers by taking on the distribution of Perrot sprinklers in the UK.

Perrot is known for being able to provide the right irrigation solution to suit any size and meet any requirements, whether for natural, synthetic or hybrid turf. The various combinations of sprinklers available mean that an extremely wide range of different needs can be easily met.

Reesink is bringing to the UK three types of sprinkler technology in six powerful Perrot sprinklers to suit all sorts of sports surfaces – including golf.

Regardless of which sprinklers are chosen, Perrot systems can reach every inch, in every tight corner, ensuring maximum turf health with minimum water consumption, says the manufacturer.

Perrot sprinklers boast a casting range of up to 54 metres and their systems are expandable and flexible. Nothing, however, is quite as flexible as the Rollcar, which has no fixed installation and can be rolled to apply water economically and cost-effectively wherever it is needed.

And there’s no need to worry about the water quality, Perrot can irrigate with almost any water quality, whether it be rainwater or greywater.

Robert Jackson, Reesink Hydro-Scapes’ division manager, said: “Toro and Perrot come from the same place in terms of the commitment they have to manufacturing high-quality, professional irrigation products and providing exceptional service to customers.

“We take great pride in being able to provide our customers with extensive irrigation options and Perrot only adds to our range of best-in-class irrigation solutions.

“They are powerful sprinklers with great range and accuracy, and are well made, with high quality brass inserts which don’t corrode.”