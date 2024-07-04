Registration for SALTEX officially opens

Registration for SALTEX 2024 has officially opened. Industry professionals are invited to secure their spot at the UK’s most anticipated event for groundscare, sports, amenities, estates and green space management.

SALTEX 2024 promises an expansive showcase of the latest innovations, technologies, and trends in the industry. Visitors will have the opportunity to engage with experts and participate in SALTEX’s renowned Learning LIVE educational seminars.

As the leading event in the industry, SALTEX offers unparalleled networking opportunities. Professionals and volunteers from various sectors, including turf and grounds care, landscaping, and facility management, will come together to share insights and forge new connections.

This year’s exhibition will feature a diverse range of exhibitors, presenting visitors with the chance to discover new products, services, and solutions that can drive efficiency and sustainability in their operations.

Sarah Hunter, SALTEX head of events commented: “We are pleased to open registration for SALTEX 2024. Each year, we strive to elevate the experience for our visitors, and this year will be no exception. We look forward to welcoming industry professional and volunteers from across the globe.”

Meanwhile, the Grounds Management Association (GMA) has said that, thanks to the success of SALTEX 2023, it has been able to subsidise approximately 67 percent of its membership base, providing essential support to those at the heart of grounds management.

“By attending SALTEX, visitors and exhibitors are supporting the year-round work that enables the GMA to invest in its members, education and training. It allows us to continue to lobby, influence and create stakeholder relationships with sports bodies and the like, that create inward investment back into the sector,” said the GMA’s Sarah Cunningham.

SALTEX 2024 will take place on 30th and 31st October at the NEC, Birmingham.