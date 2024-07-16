Skellig Six18 Distillery sponsors Carr Golf tournaments

Carr Golf has announced that Skellig Six18 Distillery is the flagship sponsor of its two upcoming World Invitational Golf Tournaments in County Kerry.

This partnership marks a new chapter in the prestigious history of these global family golf gatherings.

The World Invitational Father & Daughter Golf Tournament gets underway in Dooks Golf Club today, followed by two days of competition in Waterville Golf Links. Now in its 16th year, the event will welcome 32 teams from five countries, reflecting its ever-growing international appeal.

From August 7 to 11, the industry-leading luxury golf travel and events operator returns to Waterville Golf Links to host 90 teams from 10 countries for the 35th World Invitational Father & Son Golf Tournament.

Located in nearby Cahersiveen, along the picturesque Ring of Kerry, Skellig Six18 Distillery has garnered widespread acclaim for its award-winning whiskeys, gins, and Visitor Experience since launching in 2019. Their sponsorship will bring a distinctly homegrown flavour to the tournaments’ receptions, gala dinners, and prize-giving ceremonies.

Marty Carr, executive chairman of Carr Golf Group, said: “Carr Golf is delighted to partner with Skellig Six18 Distillery for our 2024 World Invitational Golf Tournaments. Kerry is our spiritual home, right back to our first tournament 35 years ago, and we look forward to collaborating with such a creative and prestigious local brand to bring the taste of Kerry to our guests.”

June O’Connell, CEO of Skellig Six18 Distillery, added: “Skellig Six18 Distillery has global growth ambitions and Carr Golf’s World Invitational Golf Tournaments provide a perfect brand fit. We’re excited to introduce our whiskey to their discerning international clients. Our premium whiskey and spirits are aged just a few miles from Waterville, and we’re pleased to showcase the best of Kerry to those taking part this year.”

Each tournament features three competition rounds on consecutive days before crowning the winning teams. But these cherished occasions are about much more than great golf.

Off the course, they’re celebrations of family, friendship, heritage and history. Year after year, familiar faces and total strangers – hailing everywhere from New Zealand to New York – meet for five days on Ireland’s stunning Southwest coast and leave with lifelong memories.

This was the vision of Marty Carr and his legendary late father Joe Carr, the former captain of the R&A and a World Golf Hall of Famer, when they co-founded the Father & Son Tournament in 1989.

The first Father & Daughter Tournament was hosted in 2008 and has established itself as an essential annual event for golf-loving fathers and daughters worldwide.