Somerset golf club site sold to housebuilder

Housebuilder Acorn Property Group has acquired land situated at Cricket St Thomas Golf Club in Somerset and intends to build 30 flats overlooking the course.

The company hopes to submit a planning application later this year to replace a current agricultural unit that overlooks the course with 30 energy-efficient one- and two-bedroom apartments expected to appeal to downsizers looking for easy access to amenities in the south west.

The purchase was part of two new sites in Somerset with a development value of £17.15 million.

The other site, located in Congresbury, will see the transformation of a former farm at Brinsea Batch which currently comprises a number of redundant barns and farm buildings.

That new development will offer an exclusive collection of 10 three and four-bedroom houses each featuring various degrees of conversion utilising the existing structures and retaining characterful features.

Robin Squire, regional managing director, said: “We are thrilled to bring new homes to these beautiful areas of Somerset. Our team is dedicated to creating high-quality, sustainable new homes that respect the local character.”

Further acquisitions are set to be announced this summer.

Cricket St Thomas Golf Club, meanwhile, has just opened a new driving range.