The R&A and Toptracer announce five-year strategic partnership

Toptracer, the world’s number one range technology, has announced a five-year partnership with The R&A for The Open and AIG Women’s Open. The agreement will see Toptracer deliver innovations in unique ways in order for fans to engage with the sport both on-site at championships and when they participate at golf facilities using Toptracer technology.

The breadth of the partnership will be showcased at its fullest during The 152nd Open at Royal Troon. New this year is a unique collaboration that allows Toptracer to integrate a new indoor application of its technology with Foresight Sports—the industry leader in launch monitor technology—at The R&A Swing Zone so that spectators can enjoy and get a first look at it. Additionally, this new product will be displayed within official Championship hospitality.

As the Official Ball Tracking Technology Supplier, Toptracer will continue to provide tracing technology at The Open and AIG Women’s Open. Enabled at the Championship driving range is Toptracer’s ‘Tournament Range’, technology that instantly displays traces with accompanying data points such as carry distance, ball speed and launch angle. This will be showcased on a large LED screen visibile to all spectators on-site and will now be present across both Championships, adding trusted data for competitors in the field and enhanced engagement for spectators and TV viewers alike.

On site at The Open and at more than 1,000 Toptracer Range sites worldwide, golfers will have the chance to experience Royal Troon via the Virtual Golf mode, and join a global ‘Closest to Pin’ competition at Toptracer Ranges, inspired by the world-famous ‘Postage Stamp’, the 8th hole at Royal Troon.

Scott Blevins, general manager of Toptracer commented: “Toptracer has been providing ball-tracking to The R&A at The Open for more than 14 years and our team have demonstrated remarkable dedication and creativity in their efforts to provide an unrivalled viewing and fan experience. This partnership allows us to provide our trusted technology and data on one of golf’s biggest stages, and we are grateful to The R&A who have placed their trust in Toptracer technology for the foreseeable future.”

“The Open is one of the world’s great sporting events and is watched by many millions of viewers around the globe and having Toptracer at The Open since 2010 has been crucial to delivering the very best viewer experience”, added Neil Armit, Chief Commercial Officer at The R&A.

“When we looked to build a long-term partnership with a ball tracking technology provider for The Open and the AIG Women’s Open, Toptracer’s accuracy, innovation and global presence clearly made them the stand-out choice.

“We’re equally excited about the value and enjoyment this partnership can bring to golfers all over the world, away from our TV screens. Millions of golfers will be able to tackle Championship venues at their local

Toptracer Ranges, compete in virtual events against golfers from 38 different countries, and see more Toptracer and Championship content across digital channels – this is something every golfer should be excited about.”

Note: The new Toptracer Range Indoor solution will be available for proshops and retailers starting September 1, 2024.