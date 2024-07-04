Thrilling Foremost Assistant Professionals Championship caps off incredible week at The Oxfordshire

Two days after the success of the Professionals’ Championships, the Assistant Professionals followed in their footsteps and teed it up at The Oxfordshire on Wednesday 26th June in a 135-man field, sponsored by Callaway.

Players travelled from far and wide to attend the Assistant Professionals Championship on June 26th. Two early starters posted a score of six under par, so Ben Amor (Ogbourne Downs Golf Club) and Nick Raybould (Seacroft Golf Club) were forced to wait before commencing their playoff. Nothing separated them after two holes, the Championship concluded with a 100 yard closest to the pin challenge, where Ben Amor emerged victorious.

“The event was so well-run from start to finish” said Ben Amor, Assistants Championship winner. “As ever, we’re so grateful to Foremost for hosting an event like this for us, especially Andy Martin and Chris Glenday for their constant positive support. It was great to have Callaway sponsor the event and the goodie bags to take away were a really nice touch. It’s a privilege to play The Oxfordshire, the course was in superb condition and I’m excited to play the event next year!”

Event sponsor Callaway provided a juice bar with fresh smoothies for all Assistant Professionals playing in the event, complete with Callaway ice cubes. Alongside, Foremost arranged a well-received barbecue for their members, allowing assistant professionals around the country to share stories and enjoy the day with a meal after their round.

A ball speed competition also took place on the driving range, where the competitive side of the professionals was there to be seen by all. Testing the feel aspect of the Assistant Professionals games on the greens, a putting competition occurred simultaneously with the top three scores receiving a prize.

“The Assistants Championship is the highlight in our calendar year” said Nathan Dennis, Senior Retail Marketing Manager-EMEA at Callaway Golf. “This event helps strengthen our relationship with Foremost, as well as a fantastic opportunity to get in meet so many Assistants and receive positive feedback on our products. Congratulations to Ben, a worthy winner, and our sincere thanks to the Oxfordshire for hosting at such a fantastic venue. As always, we look forward to the event next year!”

£2,990 was raised for the Alzheimer’s Society as the Assistants followed in the footsteps of the Head Professionals, raising £10 per birdie thanks to Callaway and Foremost joining forces with equal donations per birdie. They were narrowly beaten by the Head Professionals, still carding 299 birdies during the day, meaning a total of over £6,000 was raised during the week for the two charities.

“The scoring was exceptional again today and the play-off maintained that high standard giving the event the ultimate grandstand finish in front of the clubhouse”, said Ian Melham, Head of Membership Services at Foremost Golf.

“It’s great as always to be able to meet with so many of the group’s assistant professionals with so many becoming increasingly influential in the success of their home club’s business. Many of those playing today are the next generation for the industry and we look to be in safe hands.

“Thanks to our partners at Callaway who once again helped us put on what has been our best Foremost Assistant Professionals Championships ever and we look forward to working them again to bring an even better event next year.”