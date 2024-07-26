Toptracer saw record-breaking engagement at the Open

Toptracer, the global leader in ball-tracking technology, has announced a groundbreaking level of engagement during The Open, following the brand’s recent partnership with The R&A.

Golf enthusiasts around the world embraced the excitement, hitting a grand total of 523,364 shots virtually on host venue Royal Troon’s iconic Postage Stamp hole, across more than 1,000 Toptracer ranges worldwide throughout The Championship week.

The innovative partnership saw golf fans from all corners of the globe taking part in the Toptracer Global Challenge, with 4,941 showcasing their skills and aiming for the perfect shot. Throughout the week, 56 holes-in-one were registered, with the standout performance coming from くぐみなと at Golf Club Luminous in Toyota, Japan, who incredibly achieved six holes-in-one.

Among the top-50 on the global leaderboard, seven dedicated players contributed to over 1,000 attempts each on the Postage Stamp. The winner, くぐみなと, at Golf Club Luminous, Japan, led the way with an extraordinary 3,430 attempts, reflecting an impressive hole-in-one average of 0.175 percent.

On site at Royal Troon, the Toptracer Indoor experience also saw remarkable engagement with a total of 40,265 shots hit across The Swingzone and Origins Hospitality during Championship week. Comparatively, the 157 players in The Open field hit a total of 34,710 shots on the Royal Troon links between them, highlighting the significant global interest and participation in the Toptracer experience across the company’s product base.

The activation at The Open underscores the power of technology in uniting golf enthusiasts worldwide. Toptracer’s innovative approach has not only enhanced the spectator experience but also provided a platform for golfers to engage, compete, and celebrate their love for the sport wherever they are in the world.

“We are thrilled with the incredible level of participation and engagement during our multiple activations through The Open,” said Scott Blevins, General Manager at Toptracer. “Our partnership with The R&A has allowed us to bring the excitement of The Open to golf fans around the world, and the record-breaking numbers reflect the passion and enthusiasm of the global golf community and their affinity for both our technology and The Open.”

Standout performances and milestones at Royal Troon

The Championship driving range saw players hitting a total of 68,942 shots during the week.

In the Origins hospitality area, 15-year-old Daniel Petersen from Northern Ireland came closest to the pin with an incredible shot that finished just three inches from the hole. Daniel, who has been playing golf for only a year, made his remarkable attempt using a wedge, hitting the flag before the ball settled near the hole.

Postage stamp leaderboard at Toptracer driving ranges

The top-seven leaderboard featured players from around the globe, demonstrating the widespread appeal of the Toptracer experience:

Golf Club Luminous (JPN)

Golf Club Daisen (JPN)

Green Stage Kumagaya (JPN)

Oami Green Golf (JPN)

Mariners Point Golf Center (U.S.)

The Golf Club, Guernsey (UK)

Marton Meadows Golf Club (UK)

Most shots hit on the postage stamp at Toptracer driving ranges

くぐみなと: 3,430 (1st in the Global Challenge)

ニシムラケンイチ: 1,791 (7th)

ＨＳＰ８０７: 1,755 (4th)

どらみchan: 1,418 (6th)

18721872: 1,342 (38th)

岡本リオン: 1,147 (2nd)

Tomjames820: 1,084 (20th)