Two golf courses attacked by vandals

Vandals have caused thousands of pounds-worth of damage to a golf club in Cumbria after riding off-road bikes onto the course.

Police are investigating the damage and are appealing for witnesses and information that may lead to the identification of the culprits.

In a social media post, Barrow Police posted three images including the damage done to the golf course as well as a normal golf course and an off-road bike track.

An officer wrote: “For those who seem a little confused. Attached are three pictures. One of these is a dirt bike track, the other is a golf course and the final is a picture of the mess that has been caused at Walney golf course.

“Unfortunately certain members of the public don’t seem to know the difference, resulting in thousands of pounds worth of damage to Walney golf course.”

Anyone who may be able to provide information to police is asked to contact Barrow NPT on 101 and quote log CP-20240720-0064.

Meanwhile, an alleged incident has happened at Longniddry Golf Club in East Lothian, in which a group of teenagers were spotted damaging equipment and the 12th hole.

A golfer posted on social media: “If these children belong to anyone in the village you should know they were chased away from Longniddry Golf Club after vandalising the 12th green.

“They were stabbing the flag and bunker rakes into the green.

A few golf club members asked the group of teens to stop and return the flag and rakes but were unfortunately met with ‘foul language’ and threats.

They claimed the children used the flag to make big puncture marks everywhere on the green.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.40pm on Sunday, 21 July, 2024, officers received a report of damage at a premises on Links Road, Longniddry.

“Enquiries are at an early stage.”