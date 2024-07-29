Welsh golf club to house 44 storage containers

A Welsh golf club is to site 44 containers at its venue as part of the diversification of its business to secure its future.

Anglesey Golf Club has received planning permission to change the use of land to site 44 containers, 39 standard and five small, with landscaping.

A representative for the club told planners that without help to diversify, the golf club was in danger of going under after over a century – with the potential loss of five jobs.

Anglesey County Council’s planning and orders committee agreed to grant the club’s request on a 0.18 hectare, brownfield site that’s already used for storage and as an overspill car park.

Approving the scheme, councillors went against the planning officer’s recommendation.

Agent Berwyn Owen described the “small and unique” Welsh speaking club, saying it opened its doors to community events. These included fortnightly bingo sessions for the elderly, lunches for staff from RAF Valley and hosting funeral teas. It had held fund-raising events for charities and organisations.

“Hundreds of local people have literally enjoyed what we have on offer,” he said.

“The club has existed for 110 years, this is down to our members, greenkeepers, staff and volunteers, who work to keep the club a fine and welcoming place.

“But like other local amenities, the club is struggling. The handful of members can’t afford large membership fees, and the building needs repairs.

“Unless we diversify, the golf club may not be here this time next year. This would be a big loss to our community.

“The only way to save the club is to diversify. I speak as a concerned individual, although I am the agent, as someone who has lived in Anglesey all my life, there’s a lot at stake here.”