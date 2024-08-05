£5m in funding for Royal Dornoch’s new energy efficient clubhouse

One of the world’s greatest golf venues has received £5 million in funding to build an energy efficient clubhouse that will open in 2025.

Built in 1908, the current clubhouse at Royal Dornoch in Scotland has been extended and refurbished several times over the years but in a bid to continue providing its 2,400 members with high-quality facilities, a new multi-purpose sustainable space is being built next to the first tee.

The new 2,100 square metre building will feature 136 solar roof panels and include a battery energy storage system to capture and store energy, which can then be reused within the business.

Underfloor heating and automated lighting will also help to reduce the club’s energy consumption. The space itself will increase by 50 percent and include new facilities for members, such as a bar and restaurant, changing rooms, trolley storage and an office.

The business secured a £5 million funding package from Bank of Scotland to support the new sustainable measures via its Clean Growth Finance Initiative (CFGI), a product designed to provide discounted lending towards sustainable measures.

While sustainability is at the heart of the new building, a new archive room is also being created where guests can explore the history of what is one of the world’s oldest links golf courses in the world. Currently, the business is working to ensure all memorabilia – including historic trophies and competition details – are collated and input into museum-based software that guests will have access to during their visit.

Construction of the new clubhouse is underway with a completion date set for June 2025, and the opening to members and visitors in November 2025. Due to the larger venue, the business expects to hire three more full-time employees and increase the number of seasonal staff.

Neil Hampton, general manager at Royal Dornoch Golf Club, said: “Royal Dornoch is often named one of the finest golf courses in the world. While we’re about to celebrate our 150th anniversary, it’s time to make sure our facilities are as world-class as our Championship Course.

“Our current club has changed a lot over the years, but we wanted to create a new space for our guests and club members where they can explore our history while enjoying a more energy-efficient space.

“We have a long-standing relationship with Bank of Scotland, so having their support to introduce these sustainable measures has been brilliant. They understood that we wanted to create somewhere that doesn’t detract from the nature and surrounding area here in the Highlands but also that we want to be as energy efficient as possible.

“We look forward to opening the doors next year to our spacious and environmentally friendly clubhouse as we continue to enhance the overall Royal Dornoch experience for current and new members, guests and visitors for years to come.”

Michael Thomson, relationship director at Bank of Scotland, said: “We have been very fortunate to work with Royal Dornoch for over 40 years and support their growth aspirations, including their latest project involving the development of the new clubhouse.

“By deciding to put sustainability at the heart of this project, Royal Dornoch joins many of our clients in embracing environmentally friendly decisions and reducing their carbon footprint. The business will also continue to provide first class facilities to members and visitors from across the world.”