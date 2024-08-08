A look at Kubota’s RTV-X1110 utility vehicle

The Kubota RTV range of utility vehicles delivers reliable and robust performance for the safe and comfortable transportation of people and materials over the most challenging of ground conditions. Precise control of the range is assured thanks to Kubota’s innovative variable hydrostatic transmission (VHT), making it a versatile solution for tasks around estates, racecourses and sports grounds.

Of particular note is the RTV-X1110, offering the ultimate in durability and off-road adaptability – ergonomically designed to offer simplicity of operation and optimal comfort for whatever the task at hand. Powered by an economical 24hp Kubota diesel engine, the RTV-X1110 can go where other utility vehicles can’t thanks to its unique drive train arrangement and dynamic engine braking, enhancing both accessibility and operator safety. Available in orange or camo, the RTV-X1110 can be specified with a full cab, half cab or rops only to suit application.

As standard, the RTV-X1110 features a hydraulic tipping system for the cargo area, which makes loading and unloading much easier.

Optional extras are available to extend the range of applications including work lights, hydraulic outlets to power topdressers, spreaders or even a snow plough and much more!

A more compact, yet equally versatile, option is the Kubota RTV 520. Combining the very best in working comfort with superior performance from the 18hp liquid-cooled 2-cylinder engine, the RTV 520 delivers quiet, dependable and highly manoeuvrable power for greater flexibility in work areas and maintenance schedules. Its rugged, heavy-duty metal load platform, solid underbody protection and high front axle ground clearance of 225mm make it suitable for all domestic, commercial and professional groundcare applications.