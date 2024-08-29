BGL clubs see participation surge in Q2

The 22 golf courses at six golf centres and four golf clubs that Burhill Group Limited (BGL) Golf operate saw a sharp year-on-year increase in rounds played in April, May and June, bucking the national trend.

For the second quarter in 2024, BGL reported a nine percent increase in rounds played year-on-year, in stark contrast to the national average, which experienced a five percent decline over the same period.

Despite the inclement weather in April, which caused a 14 percent drop in the national average of rounds played, BGL saw a 4.5 percent increase in April 2024.

Commenting on the results, Guy Riggott, COO of BGL Golf, said: “We are thrilled with the exceptional performance in Q2, especially considering the challenging weather conditions we faced through spring and early summer. This growth is testament to the hard work of our entire team, and outperforming the wider industry by such a significant margin is a clear indication that we are on the right track.”

BGL’s success was particularly pronounced in the south of England, where each month of the quarter surpassed the previous year’s totals. April, May and June all registered an increase of more than 10 percent in total rounds played compared to 2023. The south experienced a 14 percent growth for the quarter, significantly outpacing the two percent average across the region.

Throughout The Midlands region, the average figure for rounds played in May 2024 had declined to minus 5.5 percent compared to the previous year. BGL venues outperformed this average again, with rounds played increasing more than three percent compared to May 2023. Overall, BGL rounds played were up 14.1 percent versus the national average year-on-year for Q2 2024.

Colin Mayes, CEO of BGL, said: “We are delighted to see that our venues are having yet another strong year, with demand remaining high. It’s extremely validating to see the benefits of our continued investment into our facilities and commitment to customer satisfaction.”