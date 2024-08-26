Cabot acquires first French golf venue

The owner of a major golf resort in Scotland has said it will make “announcements regarding UK and European acquisitions” in the future, after investing in its first French resort.

The Cabot Collection, which bought Castle Stuart Golf Links in 2022 and rebranded it to Cabot Highlands, has acquired Golf Du Médoc Resort, a premier destination for golf and wine enthusiasts in Bordeaux, France.

The property, now known as Cabot Bordeaux, extends across 400 acres of vineyards and French countryside, and is the Canadian company’s first continental European location.

“Bordeaux holds a special place in travellers’ hearts worldwide, known not only for its rich history and idyllic landscapes, but also for its culinary heritage and universally acclaimed wine,” said Ben Cowan-Dewar, CEO and co-founder of Cabot. “We are thrilled to now have a presence in this iconic destination and look forward to offering guests unforgettable experiences that blend exploration and culture seamlessly with world-class golf.”

“Anyone playing Cabot Bordeaux is going to enjoy a distinctly French experience,” said Bill Coore, golf course architect. “Going from Cabot Cape Breton to Cabot Highlands to Cabot Saint Lucia to Cabot Bordeaux offers experiences that are as different and as varied as you could ever imagine.”

Longtime general manager Vincent Paris sets the stage to ensure guests make memories that will last a lifetime. The resort will be renewed with updated design elements while preserving its historic charm. Visitors can expect elevated immersive experiences, new destination-specific activities, expanded amenities and an unwavering commitment to quality synonymous with the Cabot brand. Interior design updates will be led by acclaimed UK-based design firm Russell Sage Studio.

“I am thrilled to be part of the transformation of Cabot Bordeaux,” said Russell Sage, founder of Russell Sage Studio. “We are excited to collaborate with local artisans to bring a distinct sense of place. The property will incorporate modern and classic design elements, offering guests a home from home experience enriched with unforgettable golf, dining and relaxation.”

This important announcement follows a series of notable recent expansions for The Cabot Collection. Additional luxury resorts anchored by world-class golf courses in the Cabot portfolio include the award-winning Cabot Cape Breton in Nova Scotia, Cabot Saint Lucia in the Caribbean, Cabot Revelstoke in British Columbia and Cabot Citrus Farms in Florida.