Carnoustie launches £100m plan to host the Open again

Carnoustie Golf Links is launching a £100 million investment plan that it hopes will result in the Open Championship returning to, and new investors running, the iconic venue.

The club is running a public consultation as new investors look to take over how the facility is run.

Without investment in the course’s hotel and surrounding facilities, it’s believed Carnoustie would struggle to host the historic tournament again, reports STV News.

The news comes as Trump Turnberry is also calling for it to host another Open Championship within the next three years. This was followed by news that the venue will, in 2025, charge some green fees at rates of up to £1,000.

“I think the main concern from locals is, is our golf going to become more expensive? Is it going to be less accessible,” said Malcolm Lowe, a member for around 50 years.

“But in order for it to be what they’re looking for, a big tourist attraction, I think it is a great idea.”

It’s proposed for Carnoustie Links to be run by the owners of the course’s hotel, which was sold to an investment group last year.

The man who currently oversees the course says tens of millions of pounds needs to be invested.

“There is a consortium investment group behind the scenes looking to fund the project,” said Michael Wells, chief executive at Carnoustie Golf Links.

“Importantly, what they’re looking to do is, first and foremost, secure local golf access for local people at a fair price and create an environment to invest as much as we can in the hotel and surrounding infrastructure.”

Carnoustie last hosted the Open in 2018.