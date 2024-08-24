Club to build new hole after stray balls hit nearby cars

A golf course in Buckinghamshire is to be redesigned after balls reportedly hit nearby cars, smashing one window and cracking the windscreen of another.

Thorney Park Golf Club has been granted planning permission to make changed by Buckinghamshire Council, reports Bucks Free Press.

The club will make changes to the 16th hole and replace the 10th hole to ‘address health and safety issues’.

Pictures submitted as part of its planning application showed that stray golf balls had smashed a hole in the rear windscreen of a luxury Porsche Taycan GTS and also cracked the windscreen and dented the door of other cars.

The vehicles were parked at the offices of Gridserve, which sits just beyond the northeastern boundary of the golf course at the 16th hole.

The club’s plans stated: “The health and safety issue has come to a head with the property owner lodging complaints to the club following damage to cars and potential risk of ball strikes on staff and visitors to their Gridserve headquarters.

“Golf balls are hard objects travelling at high speeds. They cause damage to both property and cause injury to people which can be serious injuries.”

Thorney Park Golf said the club was also receiving an increasing number of complaints of balls being hit into the neighbouring property at the 10th hole.

To address the problems, the club will build a new 10th hole at a different part of the course and realign the 16th hole.