With Kress RTKn mowers, Kress showcases the pinnacle of possibilities in automated mowing. These mowers integrate advanced technologies such as RTKn (Real-time kinematic to the power of network), MAP (Mowing Action Plan), and OAS (Obstacle Avoidance System) with new innovations, setting a new benchmark for performance and precision in turf care.

Key features and technologies

RTKn Technology: The Kress RTKn mowers utilise a real-time kinematic network, eliminating the need for traditional powered antennas. This innovation not only makes the system immune to power surge damages, enhancing its reliability and resilience, but also avoids the extra costs and eyesores associated with line-of-sight aerials, this ensures the aesthetic and beauty of the course is preserved.

Mowing Action Plan (MAP): This feature optimises the mowing pattern for efficiency, ensuring complete and systematic coverage of the area.

Obstacle Avoidance System (OAS): Advanced sensors and algorithms enable the mower to detect and navigate around obstacles, minimising the risk of damage and ensuring uninterrupted operation.

Slope Handling: Kress mowers excel on sloped areas, showcasing their exceptional performance even on uneven terrain. They are engineered to manage slopes of up to 20 degrees effortlessly, ensuring consistent and even mowing. This superior slope-handling ability sets Kress mowers apart, making them an ideal choice for greenkeepers seeking robust and versatile mowing solutions.

Unmanned Mowing: Significantly decreases labour costs and reduces energy bills.

Maintenance Savings: The durability and advanced technology reduce maintenance expenses.

Health and Environmental Benefits: These mowers provide a quiet, emission-free alternative to traditional mowing methods, contributing to a healthier environment and sustainability goals.

Switching from petrol mowers to Kress RTKn robotic mowers on a golf course can save up to 10 tonnes of carbon emissions per 18-hole course, significantly reducing the carbon footprint.

Investment Worthy: The operational savings and health benefits provided by Kress RTKn make it a smart investment for any landscaper or groundskeeper. The efficiency, reliability, and technological advancements set a new standard in commercial turf care.