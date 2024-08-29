Kubota launches the Z4-541

Expanding Kubota’s existing zero-turn mower range and tailored for the pro-consumer market, the Z4-541 is a 54-inch petrol model which boasts a larger chassis, exceeding the dimensions of the current Z1 and Z2 models.

The introduction of the Z4-541 broadens the existing zero-turn lineup, building upon a larger chassis while maintaining maneuverability comparable to smaller models.

The 360-degree turning capability enables effortless navigation around obstacles, while the machines’ low centre of gravity and wide-profile drive wheels ensure exceptional stability and balance, making the machine suitable for tasks on uneven terrain.

The Z4-541’s robust 54” steel fabricated deck comes as a three-blade side discharge, with enhanced performance and cut quality, and featuring quick-dial height adjustment and K-lift deck operation for easy raising and lowering of the deck. Regardless of whether the machine is fitted with the side discharge or mulching kit, rest assured it will cover expansive areas, delivering a professional finish.

This specific model also features an optional OCDC (Operator Controlled Discharge Chute) kit, enabling operators to temporarily shut the side discharge, perfect for maintaining clean pathways and protecting parked vehicles from debris.

The Z4-541 is equipped with a petrol Kawasaki V FS730-V engine producing 24hp/17.9kw. The design of V twin engines allows the machine to run quieter and smoother with fewer vibrations than most traditional single-cylinder engines. A rear “wrap around” bumper gives added protection and comes as standard, along with a rear towing hitch, ideal for small light trailers.

Tailored for expansive areas, the versatility of this machine makes it well-suited for tackling large residential gardens or demanding commercial landscapes and green spaces – excelling in diverse settings and guaranteeing maximum efficiency with every operation.