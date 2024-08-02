Link Golf UK takes on its sixth venue

The meteoric rise of Link Golf UK has continued with the operator announcing it has taken on its sixth venue – and its fourth this year.

The six excludes Brackenwood Golf Club in The Wirral which it is supporting in its bid to re-open in 2025.

The golf course operator, which recently changed its name from Love Golf UK, was established in 2019 when it saved Marland Golf Course in Rochdale, and in 2020 it rescued Heaton Park Golf Course in Manchester. So far this year it has already taken over the operations at Stanley Park Golf Course in Blackpool, Little Links Golf in Lytham St Annes in Lancashire and Tapton Park Golf Course in Chesterfield.

Each site operates as a Community Interest Company (CIC) and Link Golf UK states its focus is “on revitalising and regenerating public golf courses for future generations”.

The latest club it has taken on is Sinfin Golf Course in Derbyshire, having secured a 50-year lease to operate the venue.

In April, several companies reportedly submitted bids to the council to manage the 100-year-old golf course.

It followed an announcement that the current provider, Sheffield City Trust, intended to terminate its lease by August.

After a selection process Link Golf UK was chosen as the new operator.

The golf course features an 18-hole parkland course, a six-hole footgolf course / academy course, a practice area, a practice putting green, a pavilion clubhouse and a greenkeeping complex.

The site also includes Cotton Farmhouse, near the clubhouse, which Link Golf UK plans to restore and use.