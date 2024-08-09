Lodge park to open at Cumbrian golf course

A luxury lodge park is to open with the grounds of Eden Golf Club in Cumbria.

Eden Lodge Retreat, a 20-acre development, will offer show homes to prospective owners.

The Wannop family has farmed the 1,200-acre estate for more than a century, and the golf course has been a mainstay in the village – set in a UNESCO World Heritage Site and Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty – since 1992.

Employing up to 50 full-time and seasonal staff, the club and lodge resort will attract people from across the UK and beyond, supporting the local economy and neighbouring businesses.

Alistair Wannop says the park – which has planning permission for up to 100 lodges – has been a “labour of love” over recent years.

He said: “I guess it’s all part of our journey, to organically grow and capitalise on the incredible surroundings here in the heart of Eden Valley.

“The first lodges are in place and look fantastic, enveloped by the beautiful woodlands, ponds, lake and wildlife we are so lucky to have here.”

He added: “Getting to this position has taken time as we wanted to do everything to a high quality, including the infrastructure and taking care to protect and enhance the environment, but we are now ready to launch the retreat and delighted with the feedback we’ve had already.”

Julie Wannop said: “We could not be happier with how the development looks, it has been a long-held ambition for us to develop this part of the grounds, a beautiful site adjacent to the course with unrivalled views across the landscape.

“There is a tranquil feel, it’s a special place to us and I’m sure it will be to many more people in the years ahead as it’s a unique opportunity to live in such a stunningly beautiful part of the world.

“The timing is right, we have created a setting which is welcoming while sympathetic to the woodlands, natural habitats – we have so many types of bird, deer, and other wildlife – and to the wonderful village nearby, so I’m sure it will be an attractive proposition for people wanting a holiday home in such an idyllic space.”