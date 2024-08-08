Machinery review: Toro Greensmaster e1026

Over the past years, Toro’s Greensmaster 1026 redefined cut quality and manoeuvrability among pedestrian greensmowers. Its natural evolution, the battery-powered Greensmaster e1026, was designed to keep that promise with all the benefits of a zero emission electric motor.

The Greensmaster e1026 fixed-head pedestrian mower represents not only Toro’s investment in research and development of tried-and-true electrified equipment, but its dedication to providing choice within its range of battery-powered products.

Toro has given greenkeepers their personal preference back without foregoing green credentials. Inspired by the success of the e1021 and eFlex 1021 models, the electric Greensmaster e1026 brings the choice of a wider width of cut to the market with the added benefit of zero engine exhaust emissions.

With a mowing width of 26-inches, customers can cut faster without losing the quality and precision of cut – it’s productivity powered by electricity – and it’s efficient, quiet and virtually maintenance-free, while boasting excellent balance and manoeuvrability.

Jon Cole, Divisional Business Manager, Reesink Turfcare comments: “We’re delighted to be able to offer customers an ever-expanding range of sustainable mowing options while optimising processes and boosting productivity. With the Greensmaster e1026 it’s possible to achieve those goals and mow up to 44,000 sq ft of turf on a single charge without affecting cut precision.”

As you’d expect, all the USPs of the petrol model remain. The innovative telescoping handle for example with five different handle positions to accommodate the height of the operator and the clip frequency feature which can easily be changed in the field to mow the perimetric collars, and more, while on the go. The quick-change feature also can be locked out for added control.

As the industry continues innovating at lightning speed, the Greensmaster e1026 provides a modern alternative to Toro’s petrol line — the perfect blend of efficiency and sustainability, as

Jon concludes: “With this new electric model, our grass and our business keep getting greener.”