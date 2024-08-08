Major brands to return for SALTEX 2024

SALTEX, the Sports Amenities Landscaping Trade Exhibition, is preparing for its 78th edition under the theme ‘Uniting the Industry, Powering Progress’.

The event will take place from 30th to 31st October at the NEC Birmingham and will gather leading grounds professionals, volunteers, and exhibitors worldwide to showcase innovations, trends, and practices in grounds management, landscaping, and environmental sustainability.

After a year of remarkable growth and development within the industry, SALTEX 2024 will welcome back industry giants, including Kubota, Toro, and ISEKI UK & Ireland, all reaffirming their support for the GMA’s vision of excellence in grounds management.

SALTEX is also set to welcome an exciting array of new exhibitors, such as Stogger Turf Care, Hayley Group, Ryobi and DEWALT, broadening the horizons of the grounds management industry.

The event is renowned for its Learning LIVE programme, offering professional development opportunities. This year, over 20 industry pioneers and experts will speak across three stages, including the new Community Sports Stage. Notable speakers include UEFA’s stadium operations and pitch expert Lee Guerriero, CEO of The Football Foundation Robert Sullivan, and agronomist at All England Lawn Tennis Club Mark Ferguson.

For more information on SALTEX and to register for the event, please visit www.saltex.org.uk.