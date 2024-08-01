Newquay Golf Club invests in satellite-guided John Deere sprayer

A Cornish golf club has become the first in south-west England to invest in a satellite-guided John Deere sprayer to help keep its course the in the best possible condition.

Newquay Golf Club took delivery of the John Deere HD200 Progator precision sprayer earlier this month after identifying the machine as a tool to reduce costs and enhance its environmental profile.

The state-of-the-art unit is the first of its kind to be installed in the region and was supplied by local dealer Masons Kings.

Head greenkeeper Dan Kendle said the purchase was all about sustainability.

“We like to keep up with advancements in technology because they can make us more efficient and do things more accurately,” he said. “Sustainability is the big thing on golf courses as far as I’m concerned and the GPS functionality in the sprayer allows us to be more targeted in our applications and therefore reducing the impact on the environment.

“Over time, it will enable us to use fewer chemicals, less water and save on fuel and time which are also big plus points.”

John Deere’s GPS sprayer is at the forefront of modern golf course maintenance, promising to enhance application accuracy when applying fungicides, herbicides or nutrients to tee boxes, fairways and greens.

The HD200 Progator is packed with advanced features including autosteer, data recording, and independent nozzle control which automatically shuts off when the sprayer boom reaches a set boundary.

These innovations ensure efficient and eco-friendly operations, enabling precise treatment applications and minimising waste by avoiding spraying non target areas such as bunkers and hedges.

Masons Kings’ dedicated Integrating Technologies Team caried out the installation with Dan and his team, ensuring that the sprayer is fully operational and ready to deliver top-tier performance.

Dan added: “We are extremely grateful for the support from entire Masons Kings team which has been instrumental in bringing this revolutionary equipment to Newquay Golf Club.”