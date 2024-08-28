Nexxchange acquires Sysgolf SRL

Nexxchange GmbH, the leading provider of golf software across the European Union, with over 400 golf courses under contract, has successfully acquired all shares of Sysgolf SRL, Italy’s leading golf software company, which serves more than 200 golf courses.

This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone for Nexxchange, as the company plans to integrate Sysgolf’s solutions into its comprehensive, cross-border platform designed for European golf course operators. Key features from Sysgolf, like its world-class tournament management module and the popular Gesgolf mobile app, with over 90,000 users in Italy, will soon be part of Nexxchange’s Europe-wide ecosystem.

Nexxchange’s unified platform also includes an integrated marketplace for booking tee times, golf academy sessions, and events. With this integration, golf players will benefit from seamless access to their home courses in Italy and the broader network of Nexxchange-operated facilities across Europe.

Marina Cuneo, CEO of Sysgolf: “My husband Renzo Ottobrini and I founded Sysgolf over 30 years ago, and we proudly built it into Italy’s leading golf software provider. For some time, we searched for the right partner who truly understands our industry and is committed to delivering the next generation of software solutions to our customers. In Nexxchange, we found that partner, ensuring that our customers and employees will continue to thrive and progress.”

Michael Briem, CEO of Nexxchange: “We are excited and honored that Sysgolf has entrusted us with continuing their legacy as Italy’s leading golf software provider. We are fully committed to integrating their solutions into our ecosystem, reflecting our dedication to delivering an all-in-one solution for golf operators around the world. This includes multi-site and multi-tenant capabilities, as well as additional SaaS solutions for other departments within large operators.”