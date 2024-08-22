Origin Amenity Solutions launches Fiata Stressgard®

Origin Amenity Solutions (OAS) has launched a groundbreaking product – Fiata Stressgard® to the UK golf market. This new biostimulant promises unrivalled results that will transform the care of turfgrass.

OAS is the UK partner and distributor of Fiata Stressgard®, developed and manufactured by Envu, a leading brand in sustainable turf management solutions. Fiata Stressgard® contains a blend of compounds that act as powerful bio-stimulants which activate plant defence mechanisms and enhance turf health, resilience, and overall performance.

At the heart of Fiata Stressgard® lies a unique pigment that instantly enhances turf colour and plays a crucial role in long-term stress management. By reflecting the harmful light only, it helps optimise photosynthesis and energy production, preventing the breakdown of chlorophyll.

Stressgard® Technology also contains proprietary plant health compounds specially selected to promote turf health under the most stressful conditions.

This latest product further bolsters OAS’ comprehensive range of biostimulants. Their partnership with manufacturer Envu, reinforces OAS’ commitment to the golf and sports turf market, providing its customers with new and innovative products alongside advice that enhances their turf management programmes.

Key benefits of Fiata Stressgard®

• Proven to deliver elite turf performance when under stresses such as high temperatures, drought and traffic. Helping surfaces stay healthy and vibrant during peak stress periods and enhancing recovery.

• Complements any integrated turf management programme. The components within Fiata Stressgard® have been proven to prime turf plants for stress and disease resistance by triggering stress-responsive genes.

• Instant colour and long-term photosynthesis enhancement, delivering visually appealing, healthy turf. With a flexible application rate, Fiata Stressgard® can be tailored to give the exact colour response required to elevate turf appearance and manage stress.

Phil Logan, National Account Manager, Envu UK & Ireland comments; “You can’t predict the weather, but you can predict Stressgard® results. It’s been extensively tested across a range of environmental conditions for over 25 years and is scientifically proven to protect turf all year long. Fiata Stressgard® is the latest innovative product to utilise Stressgard® technology and has been designed specifically to improve plant health and performance. Applied in a programme approach it will help turf thrive during stress and recover faster. I am delighted to see Mark and the team at OAS embracing the substantial benefits of this new biostimulant product and rolling it out to their UK golf customers.”

Mark De Ath, Plant Protection Products Team Lead for Origin Amenity Solutions adds, “I am thrilled to bring Fiata Stressgard®, a biostimulant developed by Envu, exclusively to the UK. It is a highly effective product that will help Greenkeepers and turf managers promote turf grass health, colour, performance, and resistance to biotic and abiotic stresses. Fiata Stressgard® is only available via Origin Amenity Solutions. It comes in 9.46-litre containers with a flexible application rate of 10-20 l/ha dependant on management factors. It’s suitable for use on golf courses, as well as sports fields, bowling greens, parks, and residential or commercial sites. Our OAS technical sales advisors will provide advice and recommendations on incorporating Fiata Stressgard® into your existing maintenance programme. Please get in touch today.”