Putting the house in order

Two major clubhouses have reopened following significant refurbishment work. Here, we look at both of them.

Two of the grandest golf clubhouses in the UK both reopened this spring following major refurbishment projects.

The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews reopened its historic clubhouse following completion of renovation work to extend the building and implement new and enhanced facilities.

The redevelopment of the clubhouse was the largest undertaking in 100 years, with the last significant addition to the world-renowned building having taken place in 1924.

The improvements include new and extended locker room space to offer women’s facilities; a new heritage lounge displaying historic architectural plans of the clubhouse; a new members’ shop; a refurbished trophy room displaying the club’s trophies and medals; and a new golf concierge desk offering services to members.

Martin Slumbers, outgoing secretary of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, said, “The clubhouse renovation is the most significant enhancement that we have made to the building in 100 years and we are pleased to have made these improvements while retaining its special character and appearance.

“All members will now be able to enjoy the use of new and improved facilities which will enrich their experience of visiting and playing golf in St Andrews. Importantly, we are now able to cater to the increasing number of members who attend the spring and autumn meetings that we hold each year, as well as meeting the requirements of staging our professional and amateur championships here.

“We would like to thank the residents of St Andrews for their patience and understanding during the time it has taken to carry out and complete the renovation work.”

A few days after the reopening, The Buckinghamshire welcomed VIP guests and members to its grand reopening of its 17th century house following an investment of more than £10 million.

The transformation of the historic country estate is part of a major investment to create a prestigious private members’ club on London’s doorstep – and signals plans by owner the Arora family to develop a portfolio of world class golf venues.

Sanjay Arora, president of The Buckinghamshire and chief operating officer of the Arora Group, said: “This is a dream come true.

“We wanted to do something very special here, to bring this beautiful house back to its best and create one of the finest golf estates and contemporary members’ clubs in the world.

“With the support of a wonderful team, we have realised that dream and begin an exciting journey here at The Buckinghamshire, as we seek to grow our golf portfolio.”

Alongside Sanjay Arora for the ribbon cutting was his father Surinder Arora, property and hotel entrepreneur and former co-owner of Wentworth Golf Club, and chairman of the board K.P. Singh who, for five decades, led India’s largest real estate developer DLF and founded DLF Golf & Country Club, Delhi.

As the doors opened at The Buckinghamshire, which is also home to the Ladies European Tour, members were invited to wander freely through the exquisitely renovated house and explore new luxury amenities, including a stylish contemporary orangery restaurant, snug wine bar, iconic whisky room, spacious lounges and locker rooms and seven beautiful new bedroom suites.

Following a golf course reconfiguration and the switching of front and back nine holes, the homely comforts of the Heron’s Bar and patio awaits members, with views over the finishing hole and River Colne, making it the perfect place for relaxing post-round drinks and long, sunny lunches.

Sanjay Arora reserved special thanks for Kim Partridge, the acclaimed designer who has overseen the transformation of The Buckinghamshire’s interiors. “Kim has perfectly realised our vision for ‘membership reimagined,’ celebrating the house’s finest classical features while creating relaxed, comfortable, contemporary spaces for our members to enjoy,” he said.

“While the golf course is the centrepiece of the estate, the house is the heart of our club and whether members are golfing, spending time with family, lunching with friends and business contacts, or spending the day working, the house has been designed as a home-from-home in a relaxing environment, surrounded by natural beauty.”