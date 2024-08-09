Renamed golf club to undergo major improvements

The Mount Golf and Country Club, formerly known as Perton Golf Club, in Staffordshire is build a state-of-the-art new driving range and two tennis padel courts as part of a major refurbishment project.

The club will also extend its clubhouse and relocate its pro shop.

The club was acquired by The Mount Hotel Wolverhampton last year, which stated it would invest in the facilities.

“The club’s current success is mostly due to its adventure golf course due to a decline in membership since Covid and a lack of modern facilities to entice younger members of the community,” its owner stated in the planning application to to its council, which has been granted approval.

“The application seeks to address this issue with a new state of the art driving range to not only provide better provisions for teaching but to also offer an easier route for new players to try golf which is hoped will lead to new and increased memberships.

“The proposed driving range will be single storey in height and flat roofed, mimicking that of the existing facility, albeit somewhat larger to offer further bays for teaching and practice. The driving range would also be re-located closer to the clubhouse to better connect it to the existing club.”

Councillor Robert Reade said he had used the club’s facilities and seen children as young as 10 visiting to practice their golfing skills. “I think it is very important we provide this facility and it’s so important we have got someone who is going to continue with it,” he said.

“We see so many golf clubs being not viable and we have lost quite a few in the area. The importance is to provide good facilities to create the membership to keep them viable.”

Councillor Rita Heseltine said: “I live in Perton and you see not only youngsters but adults walking up there with their golf clubs. It’s convenient for Perton residents as they can walk there without using cars and it is a great community enhancement.

“It will be very prestigious, not only for the village but the area, to have top of the range cutting edge facilities. It will have my full support.”