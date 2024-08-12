Rio Real sees 150% revenue boost since March

Rio Real Golf & Hotel, a premier golf destination in southern Spain, has reported an impressive increase in footfall and turnover following the installation of Toptracer technology in 30 of its driving range bays.

Rio Real installed Toptracer in 15 of its range bays on March 13, 2024, and in the intervening months Toptracer’s world-leading technology has transformed the customer experience and boosted revenue by over 150 percent – with every month of the year so far having seen a dramatic increase in foot traffic and revenue.

Before adopting Toptracer, Rio Real felt the driving range was primarily used by golfers for quick warm-ups, limiting spending and the range’s overall potential. The decision to integrate Toptracer was driven by a commitment to enhancing customer service and the overall golfing experience rather than focusing purely on financial returns. This strategic move has paid off, with some days seeing traffic increase by over 800 percent compared to the previous year.

Antonio Gomez, commercial director at Rio Real, expressed his satisfaction with the results: “Toptracer makes everyone’s training and golfing experience much better, provided our staff can take some time to explain the benefits to our users. It works – and it works 365 days a year. It’s a really good technology that will continue to go up and up in the future and one that is helping us transform our business even further.”

One of the key features supporting the increased traffic is the installation of a robot that collects golf balls 24 hours a day, ensuring an endless supply of balls for customers.

Moving forward, the team at Rio Real plan to continue investing in Toptracer technology and to keep making improvements to the range, with a forecast of continued growth in the coming months.