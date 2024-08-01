The Manor converts unused clubhouse space into thriving hub of activity

The Manor Golf Club has converted a large, unused space in its clubhouse into a thriving hub of activity, which has led to an additional revenue stream. And at the heart of this change was the role played by a golf industry asset funding specialist.

It’s a common sight at many golf clubs across the country; a large locker room that is rarely used, and most days simply sits empty. Mark and Andrew, the owners of The Manor Golf Club in Leeds, had their sights set on more than just a refurbishment – they had a vision of something rather more special.

The project was mapped out to completely overhaul the space and create a first-class clubhouse and restaurant facility for both members and visitors, providing an additional revenue stream for the club. Like all well-run businesses, the importance of this project being financially sustainable was central to the development.

In exploring options to part fund the project, The Manor contacted Golf Finance – asset funding specialist for the golf industry. Within days, a package was secured which allowed the golf club to push the green button and give the go ahead to its preferred supplier, Medlock FRB.

The communication and application process with the finance house, and the staged payment invoicing with Medlock, was all handled by Golf Finance – allowing Mark and Andrew to continue the day to day running of the business.

The end result is something that everyone involved can feel proud of.

From a large unused space to a thriving hub of activity, The Manor now has a wonderful facility which will be enjoyed by customers for years to come.

The finance agreement in place allows secure cash flow management, ensuring a certainty of payments, and the business is now enjoying the benefits of an additional revenue stream. Through Golf Finance, the club has a continued point of contact to manage the agreement should anything arise.

