The Ventrac all-terrain multi-purpose tractor has more than 30 attachments

The versatile Ventrac all-terrain multi-purpose tractor is available with over 30 attachments and can be used for a multitude of greenkeeping operations. One of these attachments is the MR770 Triple Reel mower, which is ideal for maintain tees, surrounds and fine turf on any golf course.

If reel mowing on steep slopes is a concern, the MR770 is the right choice, as it can be operated on hills and slopes up to 30 degrees. With a 196 cm (77”) width of cut, variable speed hydraulics, standard back lapping valves, and optional roller brush kit, the MR770 includes many features to ensure a superior finish.

These are Dual Precision Adjustment (DPA) cutting units, featuring Toro’s EdgeSeries reels, which combine to deliver a consistent, high-quality cut and superior after-cut appearance, while reducing maintenance with improved reel edge retention.

Toro has improved the reel helix and rake angle of each blade to provide a higher quality of cut and edge retention. Edge retention is very important for turf health; without correctly sharpened blades and bottom blade, the turf health can be adversely affected. Instead of the grass leaf being cleanly sheared, it can be stretched, damaging the tip, causing discolouration due to die-back, impairing the appearance and introducing disease.

Each unit can be manually controlled with variable reel speed to change clip frequency and aid backlapping. Full width rollers are standard on rear of cutting unit with a plastic front Wiehle roller.

Advanced blade and bottom blade materials reduced wear and identical reel heads are simple and easy to change. Transport locks keep the reel heads in raised position for transportation and storage.

Powered by the all-wheel drive Ventrac 4520 tractor equipped with dual wheels, this reel mower can go where no other reel mower can go, and leave a beautiful finish, whatever the terrain.