Vandals attack Holywell Golf Club

Holywell Golf Club in Flintshire has suffered “criminal” damage to its course.

The club has posted images on social media and appealed for information following recent damage to its greens.

A spokesperson said: “Holywell Golf Club has experienced malicious / criminal damage to our greens over the past number of days.

“On Saturday evening (August 10) damage was caused to the third green and Monday evening (August 12) further damage to the seventh green. More concerning is the damage to the seventh green involving the use of a motorcycle.

“These instances have been reported to the police.”

The club added: “What is really concerning is the use of a motorcycle, if the motorcycle spooks our woolly friends on the common and they make a bolt for it and end up on the local roads, they could be endangering people’s lives, and this would represent a sad loss of livestock for our community.

“If anyone has any information regarding the culprits, please contact Holywell Golf Club or Brynford Community Council.

“Please share to any other groups or individuals who may be able to help.”