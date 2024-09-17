A look at Toro’s high-quality tines

Greenkeepers must battle with a wide variety of challenges when it comes to turf health, and aeration is no different. To simplify this important task, Toro’s high-quality tines were designed to make aeration remarkably easy with durable parts that maximise performance. Available only through Reesink Turfcare, its branches and approved dealer and service centres, now is the time to ensure your aeration equipment is ready.

During the hot summer season, soil can become dry and compact, reducing pore space that conveys water, oxygen and vital nutrients to your turf. Unfortunately, this phenomenon can degrade grass quality even on healthy and resilient golf courses.

While punching holes in the turf to increase pore space (aeration) addresses soil compaction and helps you prepare for autumn, to ensure optimal results you need high-quality tines that won’t let you down. And when it comes to quality it doesn’t get better than Toro’s Titan tines, with over 150 to choose from.

Whether you’re coring, slicing, spiking, or using hollow, solid or deep tines, the Titan range allows you to meet all of your aeration needs.

These tines aren’t just designed for Toro machines – they can also be adapted to fit equipment from most manufacturers thanks to special conversion sleeves. This way, Toro tines can be used with both current and older aerator models by converting a 9.5mm mount to a 12.7mm or 15.9mm mount.

Authentic Toro tines are engineered for exceptional performance and durability. They ensure uniform aeration depth, creating clean holes that enhance aeration effectiveness and lead to a faster return to play.

According to Michael Hampton, Purchasing & Sales Processing Manager at Reesink UK, “Toro’s genuine tines aren’t just versatile tools that will increase your productivity from the start – they can deliver significant savings in the long term, too. Thanks to their durable design, Toro Titan tines last longer and minimise costly downtime.”

“On the other hand, using low-quality tines can create new challenges and make aeration a time-consuming process,” he continues. “Imagine having to frequently replace broken tines, unclog cores and repair post-aeration damage. Instead of simplifying your operations, your problems are multiplied.”

With a lifespan of up to four times longer than other tines, Toro Titan’s range prevents these headaches, reducing the need for frequent replacements and adding certainty to your aeration process. Moreover, the durable tungsten carbide tips consistently deliver precise holes that promote quicker turf recovery and simplify de-compaction.

When you’re using original Toro machines, genuine parts ensure maximum performance and take the guesswork out of turfcare – there’s no need to wonder if the new part will work. You can also count on Toro’s commitment to user safety through extensive testing and swift parts delivery to your doorstep whenever you need it.