Achieving maximum attendance at fitting events

Foremost Golf, the UK’s largest retail and marketing services group, explains how the rising popularity of fitting events provides an incentive to maximise attendance, using its innovative ‘Fitting Event Management System’ to optimise potentially lucrative fitting days.

Fitting events are growing in popularity, with a 20 percent year-on-year growth on bookings made through the system as of July 2024. To take advantage of this recent surge in demand, golf clubs and member professionals must ensure as many people attend as possible. This improves the relationship with suppliers and encourages club members to invest in their own game.

Nearly 1,000 fitting events have been run across the Foremost membership group this year, with each successful fitting day enhanced by Foremost’s comprehensive system. A successful event takes advantage of Foremost’s Elite Marketing Programme (EMP) from start to finish, utilising first-class digital marketing across all channels of communication. This increases attendance and ensures both supplier cost-efficiency and customer satisfaction, providing a seamless, professionally managed fitting event from start to finish.

Fitting events are also a fantastic opportunity to boost sales, when organised correctly and optimised through Foremost’s dynamic ‘Fitting Event Management System’. Nine out of ten fitting events are booked via Foremost’s ‘Special Mails’ system, which also manages promotion, follow-ups and reminders. Member professionals are alerted when events are fully booked, meaning supplier technicians can choose to add more fitting slots to an event or for club staff to take on additional fittings to meet demand.

Foremost’s management system increases efficiency and attendance by sending reminders 72 hours before the event and inviting golfers from the reserve list to fill any gaps. By maximising attendance, Foremost’s Fitting Event Management System helps suppliers like PING, Callaway, TaylorMade, Mizuno and Titleist sell more fitted equipment at each event. After attending a well organised custom fitting event, a significant group of golfers should leave with an incentive to invest in updated golf equipment technology.

For further information on how Foremost Golf can assist you and your business in 2024 simply email membership@foremostgolf.com or call 01753 218890