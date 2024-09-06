Blairgowrie’s ladies’ section celebrates 100 years

The Blairgowrie Golf Club’s ladies’ section has celebrated 100 years since female golfers gained equal status to male golfers at the club.

The Scottish venue was founded in 1889, with the original nine holes course hailed by Old Tom Morris as “the most beautiful inland green I have ever seen.”

A ladies’ pavilion to replace a dilapidated building dating to 1895 came into use in July 1924, at a cost of £500-plus.

The price for ladies of the day enjoying the same status as the men was equal annual subs of £1.5/-.

Separate pavilions were used until the new distinctive bow windowed clubhouse opened in 1939.

The anniversary celebrations involved a game followed by a 1920s themed event in the clubhouse.

Ladies’ captain Elaine Robson said: “The Blairgowrie Golf Club has an active and growing ladies’ section which now has more than 300 members, including 28 that have been welcomed this year.

“I was delighted that this important milestone fell during my captaincy, and that the event was such a success and enjoyed by everyone that took part.”

The golf club’s minutes reveal that ladies, in 1892, had been admitted “to play over the course on payment in advance of 7/6d per annum or 5/- for any four months but they will not be entitled to play on Thursday (the traditional shop half-day) or Saturday afternoons after one o’clock.”

Contemporary members of the ladies’ section still compete for Lady Mackenzie’s Gold Medal and a Silver Medal – the latter depicting a Victorian lady playing in a long skirt.

In 1920 The Blairgowrie Ladies Golf Club was formed, a subsidiary assuming responsibility for competitions and matches.

Well-known members over the years have included Lady Heathcote Amory (nee Miss Joyce Wethered), Nan Gibb, Jessie Valentine, Fiona Anderson, Heather Anderson and current players Katy Alexander and Megan Ashley.