Cabot invests in world’s most northern links-style golf course

The Cabot Collection has strategically invested in a second European golf resort in the space of two weeks.

The Canadian company has announced an investment in Lofoten Links, which is built into the rugged, seaside landscape of Norway’s remote Lofoten Islands.

This visually stunning property offers an unparalleled blend of alluring landscapes and outstanding golf. Cabot plans to welcome the property into its growing portfolio, extending its international presence to northern Europe.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Lofoten Links, a spectacular property that effortlessly aligns with our vision of delivering world-class golf and experiences across the globe’s most remarkable destinations,” said Ben Cowan-Dewar, CEO and co-founder of The Cabot Collection. “General manager Frode Hov is a true visionary, and we couldn’t be more excited about the future of this extraordinary site.”

Located above the Arctic Circle, Lofoten Links stands out as the world’s northernmost links-style golf course. Ranked 24 in the world by Golf Digest and 88 in the world by Golf Magazine, its dramatic scenery and remote coastline provide a breathtaking backdrop for golf enthusiasts. The fabled course is known for its challenging, yet rewarding design, featuring 18 holes that are playable under the midnight sun in the summer and the northern lights in the fall.

In addition to its celebrated golf course, Lofoten Links offers guests a rare opportunity to immerse themselves in the splendor of Norway’s coastline, while enjoying unsurpassed service and amenities. The property offers a variety of cozy, Nordic-style lodges designed to complement the striking scenery and a charming onsite restaurant. Lofoten Links presents a myriad of activities for discerning travelers seeking authenticity and adventure, including horseback riding, hiking and kayaking. Situated on the island’s northern edge and facing directly north towards the Norwegian Sea, the property is perfectly positioned to see the northern lights, one of nature’s most dazzling phenomena.

Cabot’s investment in Lofoten Links comes amidst a period of exciting international expansion plans. The company recently acquired Cabot Bordeaux, previously known as Golf Du Médoc Resort, a premier destination for golf and wine enthusiasts located in Bordeaux, France. Additional luxury resorts anchored by world-class golf courses in extraordinary locations include the award-winning Cabot Cape Breton in Nova Scotia, Cabot Saint Lucia in the Caribbean, Cabot Revelstoke in British Columbia, Cabot Citrus Farms in Florida and Cabot Highlands in Scotland.