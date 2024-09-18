Club thanks neighbouring venue for support after fire

A golf club that was fully operational just days after it was hit by a large fire has thanked a neighbouring club for loaning it course machinery after its equipment had been destroyed in the blaze.

Little Hay Golf Complex in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire experienced the incident on August 5, when a mechanical fire broke out in the greenkeepers’ shed.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt, but vital greenkeeping equipment used for maintaining the course was destroyed.

In the immediate aftermath, the golfing community rallied together to ensure the impact on Little Hay’s operations was minimised, with members, club committees and neighbouring golf clubs swiftly offering assistance. This enabled the course, which is run by the leisure charity Absolutely Together, to reopen without significant delay.

Matt Schofield from Little Hay Golf Complex commented: “We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support. Thankfully, no one was injured during the fire, and our team worked tirelessly to minimise the disruption to our members and visitors. We had to close our driving range for a couple of days, but our fantastic greenkeeping team were able to keep the course open. The way everyone worked together to help us get back on our feet so quickly is a testament to the strong bonds within the golfing community.

“In particular, we would like to extend our thanks to Ley Hill Golf Club in Chesham for loaning a greens and tees cutter and Denham Golf Club in Uxbridge for providing a fairway cutter. Their generosity, alongside the continued support from our equipment suppliers, Olivers Landpower and Ernest Doe, ensured we were able to reopen quickly, and we are delighted to see golfers back enjoying our facilities.”