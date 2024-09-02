Excitement mounting as Women’s PGA Cup contenders reveal their teams

The Women’s PGA Cup will take place at the Sunriver Resort in Oregon from October 3-5 and is expected to elevate the global profile of women’s golf even further.

The PGA Cup has played a key role in promoting the sport since its inception, especially for women who are active professionals within the golf sector.

This international team competition offers a unique platform for female athletes to display their skills and talents on a global stage. It is also designed to grow the sport’s global profile.

The Women’s PGA Cup is also open for non-tour players or workers within the golf industry, including coaches and club professionals, to prove their mettle on the course.

The tournament unites teams from different countries, and the number of nations participating has grown since its inception in 2019.

Five teams participated in the inaugural edition, with the United States, Canada, Great Britain & Ireland, Australia and Sweden competing for bragging rights.

However, the PGA Cup expanded to accommodate six teams in the following instalment, paving the way for South Africa to compete in the tournament for the first time.

Even without a substantial prize pool, increased participation suggests that more and more countries are interested in competing for the Llandudno International Golf Trophy.

The organisers will welcome the expansion as a good omen for the sport as it means there are more opportunities for them to play and work in the sport.

The evolution of the women’s game over the past decade has been extraordinary. The 2014 US Women’s Open featured the largest purse in women’s golf at the time at $4 million. That figure was tripled this year.

The staggering numbers are evidence of the remarkable growth of the women’s game, and the PGA Cup benefits from this increased visibility and investment in women’s golf.

Women’s PGA Cup 2024 Preview

Team Australia Aiming for Podium Finish

Led by experienced captain Katelyn Must, Australia will field a team that boasts an expert blend of veterans and fresh talents to strengthen their chances of success.

After finishing fourth in New Mexico in the previous edition, sports bettors will be intrigued to see if they can better their performance this year.

Three members of the Australian team have previously competed in the Women’s PGA Cup including Must and her experience will be invaluable as the team looks to defy the odds in October.

Must brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to the team having played in multiple ISPS HANDA Australian Open.

The Australian team have been training hard to prepare for the tournament, focusing both on their golf skills and building cohesion within the team.

Their approach will likely give them a competitive edge and help them perform at their best.

The United States Set to Defend their Crown

The US women’s golf team are looking to make it three wins in a row at the 2024 Women’s PGA Cup.

The hosts will head into the tournament as the bookmakers’ favourites, having won the previous two editions of the PGA Cup in 2019 and 2022.

The US are renowned for their dominance in the PGA, thanks in large part to their highly experienced players, who boast previous successes on the LPGA tour.

The US displayed outstanding resilience and depth to come from behind and secure victory over GB & Ireland on the final day of the Twin Warriors Golf Club in New Mexico two years ago.

They’re expected to continue their tradition of fielding experienced players for the upcoming tournament. Their sole aim is to maintain their dominance and secure another championship title.

Great Britain & Ireland Hungry for Glory

The GB & Ireland women’s golf team are determined to make a strong statement at the upcoming Women’s PGA Cup.

Led by experienced captain Cathy Panton-Lewis, they have a strong squad and will fancy their chances of dethroning the US later this year.

Women’s PGA Cup veteran Heather MacRae has returned to the team for her third tournament. Her oven track record of success will strengthen the team’s chances of clinching the title.

Holly Morgan and Marie Martindale are also on the team after impressing in the qualifying series.

Their collegiate experience in the US has equipped them with the skills and mental toughness needed to compete at the highest level.