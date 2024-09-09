Get your turf back in the game this autumn with the Toro ProCore 648s

A busy summer is now behind us and it’s time to turn attention to recovery. Autumn is the season for renovation, to rejuvenate the turf and get the green back in play as quickly as possible.

Summer puts the turf through its paces – heavy foot traffic and high temperatures can put the turf under severe strain, but autumn offers a brief window to reverse the damage. Aeration plays a pivotal role in this process, allowing soil to breathe, relieving compaction and improving drainage; helping prepare the turf for the harsh winter, while also encouraging seed germination and grass growth.

It can be a time-consuming process, however, without the right equipment. That’s where Reesink Turfcare comes into play with the Toro ProCore 648s – the successor to the ProCore 648, a game-changer in turf management.

Increase productivity with efficient aeration

With the ProCore 648s, you can take full advantage of the short recovery window autumn provides. As David Timms, national accounts manager, explains: “Autumn is crucial for repairing the damage done during summer, preparing the course so it can get through the winter without too much damage and is ready to go in the spring. We have what greenkeeping teams need to do that.”

Aeration is an essential part of any greenkeeper’s autumn itinerary, and, as David says: “the best partner for that work is the Toro ProCore 648s, also widely known to be the most efficient pedestrian aerator on the market.”

The innovative design and advanced features of the Toro ProCore 648s make it a standout choice for professional greenkeepers. Its unique design, which positions the wheels in front of the aeration heads, allows operators to make pass after pass without running over cores or freshly aerated turf. Not only does this prevent any damage to the turf, but it also simplifies the cleanup process, making the entire operation smoother.

With a 122cm aeration swath, the ProCore 648s is also a fast worker, capable of aerating up to 18 greens in just seven hours. This efficiency is critical when time is of the essence, allowing teams to increase productivity and complete their work as swiftly as possible.

Next-level ease of use

Building on the legacy of its predecessor, the ProCore 648s introduces revised controls that enhance ergonomics and allow for single-handed operation. These user-friendly controls, combined with the machine’s ability to set and save hole spacing and tine depth in the InfoCentre, ensure precision and consistency with every use.

To make use of the ProCore 648s even easier, greenkeeping teams can use the Toro TransPro 648, a transport option that further streamlines the aeration process. The TransPro 648 trailer is designed to make moving equipment between greens quicker and easier, reducing downtime and increasing productivity.

For greenkeeping teams looking to stay ahead of the game this autumn and prepare for next year, Reesink Turfcare and the ProCore 648s provide the perfect solution for efficient recovery.