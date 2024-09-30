intelligentgolf partners with Your Golf Travel

Leading provider of online solutions for golf clubs, intelligentgolf, has announced a partnership with Your Golf Travel as part of its ongoing commitment to helping golf clubs maximise revenue from their tee bookings.

This collaboration will offer clubs greater flexibility in managing and optimising their tee times, enhancing both profitability and convenience.

Andrew Gibbins, head of Contracting and Product at Your Golf Travel commented: “Your Golf Travel is delighted to partner with intelligentgolf and offer our mutual customers the opportunity of a speedier route to market whilst keeping full control of availability and pricing. With our brand new and unique online booking solution having tee time connectivity with our partner clubs offers a new booking platform for customers to book instantly 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”

Once you are onboarded with Your Golf Travel, or if you are an existing customer, your broker booking rules in Admin > Tees and Bookings > Booking Configuration determine the availability that is sent.

To find out more, please contact Andrew Gibbins at andrew.gibbins@yourgolftravel.com