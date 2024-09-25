Killeen Castle development could be a game-changer for professional golf

The golf industry in the United Kingdom and Ireland looks well-placed to keep booming over the next few years judging by recent developments.

Read on as we look at some of the recent standout news from the sector, starting with the potential expansion of an iconic Irish venue.

Killeen Castle Eyes Investment Partner for Major Development

Renowned resort Killeen Castle is looking for investment partners to support its bid to refurbish and expand the haven.

CBRE, a commercial property firm representing the castle’s owner, is inviting investment proposals worth up to €30 million.

Located in easy reach of Dublin, Killeen Castle boasts numerous facilities including a championship golf course designed by legendary player Jack Nicklaus.

The County Meath-located estate covers over 560 acres of land with luxury lodges, clubhouses and an ultra-modern driving range. There are plans to upgrade the site with more visitor accommodation and residential developments.

Several capitalists will be eyeing the opportunity, considering it has opened up when the hotel market is booming due to stable interest rates and strong trading performance.

Irish hotels have been doing well since the turn of the year, with investment volumes surpassing the figures from 2023. These establishments recorded over €750m this year alone.

Besides improving the facilities at Killeen Castle, the planned developments will also help to promote participation in golf in Ireland.

The proposed revamp will make the resort a top destination for professional golf tournaments, which are guaranteed to attract increased betting activity.

High-stakes competitions typically drive interest from the betting community who are eager to profit from their knowledge of the sport.

With Killeen Castle hosting major tournaments, betting apps in Ireland would be inundated with wagers as punters look to keep themselves engaged.

The improved facilities will cater to players and spectators, offering an unbeatable experience that boosts attendance and betting revenues.

Record Visitor Sales for UK & Irish Golf Clubs

Business growth agency The Revenue Club announced that it recorded a new milestone for golf clubs in the UK and Ireland.

August was the third-largest month of visitor sales ever recorded for their clients, with clubs averaging over £25,000 in visitor income.

This increase in revenue followed a rather wet summer. The August numbers registered are similar to the exceptional performance in June and July 2020.

The figures are exciting, with visitor revenue across 200 sampled clubs reaching around £6.7m, a 28% increase from the numbers recorded in August 2023. It was also the largest monthly growth observed in 2024, showing massive demand for tee times not seen in over four years.

This revenue increase has contributed to a 13 percent year-to-date growth, with the average club earning £126,832 from visitor green fees in 2024.

The number one driving force behind this revenue boost has been the surge in online bookings, which account for 69% of all visitor revenue, a 39% rise from August 2023.

Phone and walk-in bookings enjoyed an 11% increase. Director at The Revenue Club Rob Corcoran was elated by the growth before attributing it to their focused marketing and pricing scheme.

Even with the prices of green fees rising, the average increase year-on-year was only 4%, showing the growth has been due to more demand and not price hikes.

The Big Golf Race Boosted by Podcast Partnership

The Big Golf Race, the largest golf fundraiser for Prostate Cancer UK, partnered with The Chipping Forecast Podcast in a collaboration which has proven beneficial to their cause.

Their partnership has drawn a massive response from the golfing community, with over 604,000 people tuning in over 12 weeks.

Andrew Cotter hosts The Chipping Forecast Podcast which features DP World Tour player Eddie Pepperell and BBC golf correspondent Iain Carter. The show has played a remarkable role in raising awareness of The Big Golf Race.

Several listeners have been motivated by the podcast to do inspiring things. One listener organised a 32-player 72-hole event at Helen’s Bay Golf Club, raising over £22,000.

Another signed on for the race and hoped to complete her challenge at St Fillans Golf Club for her father, who has been living with prostate cancer for around ten years.

The Chipping Forecast Podcast is one of the top golf podcasts in the UK and recorded a peak of 57,619 when former Scottish rugby union star Craig Chalmers came on the show to discuss his battle with prostate cancer.

Head of Events and Community Fundraising at Prostate Cancer UK, Seren Evans, expressed effusive praise for the podcast’s role in raising awareness and boosting participation numbers.

The podcast helped boost their coffers, adding to the £4.4m they have garnered since the race’s inception in 2020. This year alone, golfers undertook over 2,800 challenges to raise over £1m for vital prostate cancer research.