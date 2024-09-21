As sustainability becomes increasingly vital for golf courses and large turf areas, greenkeepers are seeking efficient, cost-effective ways to reduce their carbon footprints. Kress RTKn robotic mowers combine cutting-edge technology with zero-emissions to offer a comprehensive solution.

Precision and performance redefined

Kress RTKn mowers are setting a new benchmark in turf care by delivering unparalleled precision and performance. These innovative machines operate quietly and without emissions, offering a greener alternative to traditional petrol-powered mowers. The impact of switching to Kress RTKn robotic mowers is substantial – an 18-hole golf course could reduce its carbon footprint by up to 10 tons annually, making a significant contribution to environmental sustainability.

Addressing common turf care challenges

Maintaining a pristine golf course or turf surface comes with its own set of challenges, especially under time constraints and changing weather conditions. Kress RTKn mowers are designed to tackle these issues head-on. Their ability to operate efficiently in wet weather ensures consistent cutting even when grass growth is at its peak.

Silent and safe operation

One of the standout features of Kress RTKn mowers is their near-silent operation. This allows greenkeepers to schedule mowing at any time of day or night without disturbing nearby residents, hotel guests, or players. Additionally, the robotic mowers reduce safety risks, such as the potential for staff injuries from flying golf balls.

Enhanced turf health and longevity

Kress RTKn robotic mowers go beyond just cutting grass; they actively contribute to the health of the turf. By mowing early, even when dew is present, they reduce issues like soil compaction and minimise the effects of worm casts and mole activity. The consistent and gentle cutting action also promotes healthier grass growth, leading to more vibrant and resilient turf.

A smart investment for the future

The long-term benefits of investing in Kress RTKn robotic mowers extend beyond just operational savings. Their advanced technology, reliability, and efficiency set a new standard in commercial turf care. For greenkeepers focused on both environmental impact and health benefits, these mowers represent a forward-thinking investment that helps with the evolving demands of sustainable landscaping.