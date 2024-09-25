Royal Winchester Golf Club installs AIR-EZE

Royal Winchester Golf Club recently installed an air-operated footwear cleaning system from AIR-EZE (Absolute Air & Gas Ltd). Here, we speak with the company’s business development manager, Josh Edkins, about the project.

Why did Royal Winchester decide to get a footwear cleaning system and why did they choose AIR-EZE?

Royal Winchester had an existing AIR-EZE unit that had reached the end of its life-cycle. As they had been pleased with the performance of the machine, they opted to go with us for a replacement unit.

Did the club opt for a like-for-like replacement?

The original unit was a single unit but, because the club has a lot of members, they opted for a dual unit installation this time.

How did the weather impact the installation?

Whilst our engineer was on site, the heavens opened and he experienced torrential rain that flooded the high street. Nevertheless, Steve got it installed!