Scotscraig Golf Club invests in the Toro ProCore 648s aerator

Fife-based Scotscraig Golf Club, the 13th oldest in the world, has recently invested in the Toro ProCore 648s aerator to improve the overall quality of its surface and the playability of the course. The result is a much faster and easier aeration process.

Led by course manager Darren Mckenna, the team at Scotscraig is always looking for new ways to optimise its golf course that is surrounded by history and that has welcomed some of the sport’s greatest names.

In particular, by purchasing the Toro ProCore 648s through Reesink Turfcare, the golf club wanted to maximise its resources, improving surface quality and playability.

According to Darren, “This model makes the aeration process much faster and easier. Previous solutions had to be moved by a tractor—which could be hard and even dangerous to manoeuvre in tight areas and on slopes—leaving tyre marks on the green that would last for days. But with the ProCore 648s, it’s a completely different story. I didn’t realise how easy and clean the job was going to be.”

Another game-changer, tells Darren, is the InfoCenter Smart Settings feature, which “makes it a breeze to calibrate the machine with just a few buttons—and you can also recalibrate it throughout the day, allowing you to keep a consistent depth and optimise tine wear.” The on-board computer is very helpful as well, as it calculates “the total area of work and how much material you remove when coring, taking the guesswork out when topdressing.”

Talking about his aeration efforts, Darren explained how his new Toro solution helps him significantly improve the health of the surfaces by accelerating top dressing and increasing air movement within the profile and root depth.

When commenting on the choice of the brand, Darren said that it was a no-brainer: “Toro is a name you can trust, and it’s the gold standard in this industry.” Even in his experience with other golf clubs, the ProCore 648s “is the go to machine for lightweight aeration and it’s so reliable that you can see people using them for a very long time without issues. So, its longevity makes it a great investment for the long run as well.”

Further proof of Toro’s reputation came when Darren announced the purchase of the ProCore 648s over a year ago. He recalls that “The whole team was incredibly excited about this new addition to the fleet and couldn’t stop talking about it. And when the machine finally arrived, everyone wanted to try it despite the heavy rain.”

“All in all,” Darren concluded, “we’re very happy with the results provided by the ProCore 648s. It is just an easier and better user experience, and after this success we’re looking to use other Toro solutions in the future to improve the cut quality of our fairways.”

According to Darren, working with Reesink has helped make the whole process much smoother. From the quick and simple order process to the training once the machine arrived, Reesink offered guidance and professionalism at every step of the journey.