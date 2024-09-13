Scottish club closes and files for bankruptcy

A Scottish golf club has closed with immediate effect following its annual general meeting.

Hirsel Golf Club in the Borders held its meeting on September 11 and shortly after it ended a representative posted on social media that bankruptcy proceedings had been commenced.

“Unfortunately, after a resolution at tonight’s AGM, the membership voted to commence bankruptcy proceedings,” reads the statement. “Therefore the Hirsel Golf Club is closed with immediate effect and the competition tomorrow can no longer go ahead.

“At the current time we are unable to refund your entry fee but as a creditor of the club, Quantuma, who have been appointed to administer the sequestration on our behalf, will deal with matters and you will hear directly from them.

“Sincere apologies from all at Hirsel Golf Club.”

The club itself also issued a brief statement saying: “Following our AGM this evening, the Hirsel Golf Club is closed. No bookings can now be taken. Anyone with future golf bookings will hear directly from the club.”

The Scotsman has reported that the decision was taken after the membership had dropped to around 120 ‘due to people feeling it was a sinking ship and moving to other clubs in the area’.

The course, which was founded in 1948 as nine-holer before being extended to 18 holes in 1998, sits on the Hirsel Estate, the ancestral home of the Douglas-Homes. Lord David Douglas-Home is the son of former prime minister Sir Alec Douglas-Home.

Clubs in the surrounding area, including Eyemouth, Kelso, Minto and Selkirk, reacted to the news by offering to support Hirsel members in various ways, for example including free membership at Selkirk until March 2025.