Second golf club closes down in space of two days

A second UK golf club has announced it is closing down in the space of two days.

A director of Caddington Golf Club in Luton has emailed all members to say the club has been sold to a local company and will close down on October 12.

The email doesn’t state what will be happening to the venue bar that the new owner, Storm Golf, will be ‘undertaking significant engineering works on the site’.

“We are writing to inform you that Caddington Golf Club has recently agreed to sell the golf course to Storm Golf,” states John McGee, director.

“Storm Golf, a reputable local company, will be undertaking significant engineering works on the site. Following the successful planning application, the new owners have decided to close all golf course operations from the 12th of October 2024 onwards, with work scheduled to commence thereafter.

“For members who pay monthly, your monthly instalment fees for October onwards will be ceased at the end of September. All members who paid their membership in full will receive a refund … to the 31st of March 2025.

“Members will be able to continue golfing for the period from 1 October 2024 until the 11th of October. We are providing this benefit to the members only so therefore no guests or visitors will be able to play during this time.”

The email adds that the bar and kitchen will close on September 28 and the club will work to reduced opening hours from that date.

“Storm Golf, the new owners of Caddington Golf Club, have advised us that they have negotiated a discount for the first 100 members who wish to join the nearby Chalgrave Manor Golf Club. This is a discount of 10 percent on a new 12-month membership at Chalgrave. This exclusive offer is available on a first-come, first-served basis, providing a fantastic opportunity for members to continue enjoying their golfing experience at a nearby course,” adds the email.

The email was sent on September 13. On September 11, Hirsel Golf Club announced it was closing down with immediate effect.